Biden pardoned his family during my speech: Trump





"Did you know that Biden, while I was making my speech, Biden pardoned his whole family? The brother, the whole deal was pardoned. Can you imagine that? While I was making my speech," Trump remarked at the Capitol One Arena, drawing laughs and applause from the crowd.





Further, he also outlined his plans to take swift action in his administration. He announced that he would sign executive orders aimed at revoking nearly 80 executive actions from the former US President Joe Biden's administration, which he described as "destructive and radical."





"We will sign executive orders first to revoke nearly 80 destructive and radical executive actions of the previous administration," Trump said. -- ANI

