Amitabh sells flat for Rs 83 cr, earns 168% profit





Bachchan bought his duplex apartment in April 2021 for Rs 31 crore. It has now been sold for Rs 83 crore, showing an impressive rise of almost 168 percent in value.





The transaction, registered on January 17, includes significant fees, and the property offers six car parking spaces.





The apartment is spread across 5,185 sq ft RERA carpet and is located in a building named The Atlantis, the documents show.





According to the property registration documents, the transaction for the apartment located on the 27th and 28th floors was registered on January 17.





A stamp duty of 4.98 crore and registration fees of 30,000 has been paid for the transaction. The apartment has six car parking spaces, the document showed.





The documents show that Bachchan sold the apartment to Vijay Singh Thakor and Kamal Vijay Thakor.









Amitabh Bachchan has sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs 83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards, says reports by the Times of India and the Hindustan Times.