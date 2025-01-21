RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


After 5 days, Saif returns home from hospital

January 21, 2025  17:15
Actor Saif Ali Khan reaches home after discharged from hospital in Mumbai/ANI on X
Actor Saif Ali Khan, admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed during a robbery attempt at his home five days ago, walked out of the private medical facility on Tuesday evening. 

The 54-year-old actor got into a car after leaving the hospital on getting discharged and later reached his 'Satguru Sharan' residence in Bandra, located at a short distance from Lilavati Hospital. 

The Bollywood star, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack by an intruder at his 12th floor home in the early hours of January 16, underwent an emergency surgery at the hospital soon after he was admitted. 

Doctors had earlier said Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine. 

They removed the sharp object that was lodged in the spine and repaired the injury. 

He underwent two critical procedures during his hospital stay -- neurosurgery and plastic surgery. 

Khan recovered well and was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) on January 17 to a special room. -- PTI
