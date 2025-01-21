RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Adani's younger son to wed 'like common people'

January 21, 2025  20:57
Jeet Adani/Image courtesy Adani online
Jeet Adani/Image courtesy Adani online
Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet will wed next month in a simple and traditional ceremony, without any pomp and show and celebrity stars. 

Adani, on Mahakumbh pilgrimage with his family, scorched speculations of a star-studded wedding of his son Jeet with Diva Shah, daughter of Surat diamond merchant Jaimin Shah. 

"It will be a very simple, traditional marriage... just like common people," he told reporters in Prayagraj. 

Ahead of the marriage, it was being speculated that the wedding will be another extravagant spectacle after rival billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant's. 

Responding to a question if the wedding were going to be a "Maha Kumbh of celebrities", the billionaire said, "Definitely not!" 

In recent days, social media has been abuzz with speculations that the guest list at the wedding could include likes of Elon Musk to Bill Gates, with Taylor Swift performing. 

Jeet, 28, got engaged to Diva in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad. 

The wedding is also to take place in Ahmedabad. 

It was being speculated on social media that the India-England one-day international cricket match at the Motera stadium had been moved to accommodate the wedding, which was expected to feature 1,000 super cars, hundreds of private jets and chefs from 58 countries at a cost of over Rs 10,000 crore. 

Speaking after performing the Ganga Aarti with his family at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, Adani said, "My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga's blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gas cylinder checks must in Kumbh Mela after fire
LIVE! Gas cylinder checks must in Kumbh Mela after fire

SEE: Saif Back Home After Discharge
SEE: Saif Back Home After Discharge

Five days after he was operated on after being attacked at home by an intruder, Saif Ali Khan walked out of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital.

Saif Has Cast On Hand, Bandage On Neck
Saif Has Cast On Hand, Bandage On Neck

The Mumbai police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused.

PIX: Djokovic digs deep to show Alcaraz the door
PIX: Djokovic digs deep to show Alcaraz the door

Defeat was a blow for the 21-year-old Spaniard as the French Open and Wimbledon champion's bid to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam went up in flames, and he was left to digest his third loss to Djokovic on the...

Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh
Maoist carrying Rs 1 cr bounty among 14 killed in Ch'garh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Maoists were killed in a joint operation by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), SoG Odisha and Chhattisgarh Police along the inter-state border.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances