93 kg of red sandalwood seized from train in Mumbai

January 21, 2025  21:04
A vigilance team of the Western Railway (WR) has seized nearly 93 kg of red sandalwood from a long-distance train that arrived at Mumbai Central station from Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday. 

In a release, WR said the red sandalwood, a protected tree species known for its rich hue and therapeutic properties, was detected recently during a special preventive check on the express train after it arrived from Jaipur. 

The person who sent the consignment has been nabbed, said the official. Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer (CPRO), WR, said the rigorous operation, which lasted for over 12 hours, targeted the leased parcel van of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train No. 12956). 

Four suspicious packages were discovered during the inspection, and upon thorough examination, they were found to contain 15 wooden logs of red sandalwood, weighing almost 93 kg, he informed, he informed. 

"The consignment was falsely declared under legitimate parcel bookings to evade detection," Abhishek said. 

The consignee was apprehended and handed over to the Maharashtra forest department along with the seized material for further investigation and legal proceedings, said the CPRO. 

"Vigilance and security checks are undertaken regularly and they will be intensified to prevent any misuse of Railway resources for unlawful activities," Abhishek maintained. 

Red sandalwood is a highly valued commodity with restricted trade due to its protected status under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, making its smuggling a serious offence, said the release. -- PTI
