RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 workers die, one injured due to gas leak in UP factory

January 21, 2025  22:32
File image
File image
Two workers died on Tuesday and one other was injured due to gas leakage in a factory in Sikandarabad industrial area in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, the police said. 

The incident took place at the BATX Energies factory in the industrial area, the police said. 

District magistrate Shruti said three workers were rushed to the hospital after gas leakage. 

Two died during treatment while the treatment of Girish, the third one, is underway, she said. 

Of the two workers who died, Ankush is from Moradabad while Satyendra is from Gulavathi. 

The factory has not resumed function yet and a trial is going on there, officials said. 

The district magistrate said a probe has been ordered into the incident. 

She said the family members of the deceased will be given all possible help. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and has instructed officials to expedite the relief work. 

The chief minister has expressed condolences to the families of the people who died in the incident and has instructed for proper treatment of the injured person. 

Additional district magistrate (Administration) Prashant Kumar said after looking inside the factory, it appeared to be a battery recycling plant. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gas cylinder checks must in Kumbh Mela after fire
LIVE! Gas cylinder checks must in Kumbh Mela after fire

Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?
Trouble Brewing Between Shinde, Fadnavis?

Is a sulking Eknath Shinde on the way out as Shiv Sena chief?

SEE: Saif Back Home After Discharge
SEE: Saif Back Home After Discharge

Five days after he was operated on after being attacked at home by an intruder, Saif Ali Khan walked out of Mumbai's Lilavati hospital.

Pune logs 22 nerve disorder cases; no epidemic chances
Pune logs 22 nerve disorder cases; no epidemic chances

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has detected 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), an immunological nerve disorder, in the city. Samples from the affected patients have been sent to ICMR-NIV for testing. Most of...

Adani's son Jeet to wed on Feb 7 in a simple ceremony
Adani's son Jeet to wed on Feb 7 in a simple ceremony

Billionaire Gautam Adani's younger son Jeet will wed next month in a simple and traditional ceremony, without any pomp and show and celebrity stars.Adani, on Mahakumbh pilgrimage with his family, scorched speculations of a star-studded...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances