2 workers die, one injured due to gas leak in UP factory





The incident took place at the BATX Energies factory in the industrial area, the police said.





District magistrate Shruti said three workers were rushed to the hospital after gas leakage.





Two died during treatment while the treatment of Girish, the third one, is underway, she said.





Of the two workers who died, Ankush is from Moradabad while Satyendra is from Gulavathi.





The factory has not resumed function yet and a trial is going on there, officials said.





The district magistrate said a probe has been ordered into the incident.





She said the family members of the deceased will be given all possible help.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the accident and has instructed officials to expedite the relief work.





The chief minister has expressed condolences to the families of the people who died in the incident and has instructed for proper treatment of the injured person.





Additional district magistrate (Administration) Prashant Kumar said after looking inside the factory, it appeared to be a battery recycling plant. -- PTI

