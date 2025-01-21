RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

12 Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

January 21, 2025  10:27
image
At least 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, police said on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, they said. 

An official said a fresh exchange of fire took place late on Monday night and early Tuesday morning in a forest under the Mainpur police station area along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, in which 12 more Naxalites were killed. He said a joint team of security personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh and Special Operation Group (SOG) from Odisha were involved in the operation. 

The official said the operation was launched on the night of January 19 based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Odisha's Nuapada district. 

Two women Naxalites were neutralised during the operation on Monday, and a large cache of firearms, ammunition and IEDs, including a self-loading rifle, were recovered from the encounter site, the official said. The number of Maoist casualties may increase, he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Melania Trump sent a message with inaugural dress
LIVE! Melania Trump sent a message with inaugural dress

14 more Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh
14 more Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, they said.

Police take Saif's attacker to his Bandra home to...
Police take Saif's attacker to his Bandra home to...

Meanwhile, multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots from actor's building, police said.

Trump withdraws from WHO, Paris accord, again
Trump withdraws from WHO, Paris accord, again

Notably Trump had withdrawn from the Paris Agreement immediately after his first inauguration in January 2017. Joe Biden reversed that decision later.

Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over loss of milk
Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over loss of milk

The bizarre development has taken place in Samastipur district, where complainant Mukesh Chaudhary claimed that he received a shock upon hearing Gandhi's "fight against the Indian state" remark last week.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances