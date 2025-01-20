RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


What did Nita Ambani wear to Trump's reception?

January 20, 2025  10:46
As the world gathers in Washington for President-Elect Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony, Nita Ambani, Chairperson Reliance Foundation, graced the Private Reception on Saturday with her characteristic elegance. 

Draped in a traditional Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh, designed with extensive research to feature over 100 significant traditional motifs inspired by the spiritual and historical essence of Kanchipuram's grand temples, and adorned with 18th-century heritage Indian jewellery, she carried the soul of India to the stage of the world, according to a statement by Reliance Foundation. 

The custom-made saree, woven by National Award-winning master artisan B. Krishnamoorthy, features intricate and meticulously chosen motifs like the Iruthalaipakshi (double-headed eagle symbolizing Lord Vishnu), Mayil (representing immortality and divinity), and the mythical Sorgavasal animal trails (embodying the charm of India's rich folklore).

Adding a contemporary touch, the saree was paired with a Manish Malhotra velvet blouse with a built-up neckline and intricate beadwork along the sleeve hem - epitomizing timeless sophistication. 

Complementing this masterpiece was a 200-year-old rare Indian pendant crafted in Southern India -- a parrot-shaped treasure encrusted with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls set in gold Kundan technique with red and green enamel. Through this unique ensemble, Nita. Ambani celebrates the eternal beauty of Indian traditions, honouring our artisans and once again bringing the global spotlight to their unparalleled craftsmanship. Earlier on Sunday, Nita Ambani and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani extended their congratulations to US President-elect Donald Trump at the private reception in Washington DC ahead of his inauguration. 

The Ambanis expressed their hope for deeper India-US relations to the president-elect and wished him a transformative second term of leadership at the White House. The power couple further emphasised the potential for progress and collaboration between the two nations and the world during his presidency. The couple will be attending Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol on January 20, according to an official involved with planning the event. 

The couple will have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests, including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials. -- ANI
