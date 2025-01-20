RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump says will declare 'national energy emergency'

January 20, 2025  23:44
United States President Donald Trump on Monday listed 'historic executive orders' and announced that he will declare a 'national energy emergency' to help to bring down prices.

"We will drill, baby, drill," Trump said during his inaugural address.

"The inflation crisis is caused by over spending and massive and escalating energy prices that is why I also declare a national energy emergency. America will be a manufacturing nation again and we will have something that no other manufacturing nation will ever have, the largest amount of oil and gas that any country on earth has and we are going to use it," Trump said.

Trump also said that he will declare a national emergency at Southern border to halt the illegal migrations from Southern border.

"I will declare a declare a national emergency at Southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted and we will begin the process of returning the illegal aliens backs to where they came from," Trump said.

Trump further asserted that Cartels will be designated foreign terrorist organisations.

"Invoking aliens' enemy act will direct government to eliminate criminal gangs," Trumps said.

The newly sworn in President also promised to restore law and order and official declared that the US will only recognise two genders, male and female.

"We are going to bring law and order back to our cities. As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female. This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private light. We will forge a society that is colourblind and merit-based. This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay, and I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty...Our armed forces will be freed to focus on their sole mission, defeating America's enemies," he said.   -- ANI


IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks on his inauguration day in Washington, DC on January 20, 2025. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters
