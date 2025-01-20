RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump 2.0: Govt asks industry to identify import prospects from US

January 20, 2025  12:48
India is prodding industry to identify the challenges and opportunities in goods that can be imported from the US after Donald Trump takes over as President, two people aware of the matter said.

India's key imports from the US include oil and petroleum products, pearls, plastic, aircraft, electrical machinery and parts, among others.

While the department of commerce is currently awaiting inputs from the industry, officials said that there could be pressure from the US to buy more petroleum products, aviation and defence equipment.

"In the times to come, India will continue to increase its procurement from the US. Some big-ticket items where we could see more imports from the US include defence, aircraft, and oil and gas, among other products,' Ajay Sahai, director-general and CEO, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, said.

"India's aviation sector is growing and we could expect placing more orders from the US. Similarly, India will be importing technology as well as medical and diagnostic equipment,'" Sahai said.

Even during Trump's previous stint as US president, India's imports of petroleum products had increased substantially. The share of crude oil imports from the US increased from 0.7 per cent in FY18 to 9 per cent in FY21, government data showed.

"We had asked industry for suggestions. We have asked them to look at the opportunities and the challenges -- both in terms of what we can buy and what we can sell (from the US). Especially, if there are tariffs -- whether on most-favoured nation (MFN) basis (for all countries) or country specific, how they can impact specific sectors and what can be the mitigation effort,' one of the persons cited above told Business Standard.

Major economies across the world are closely following the pronouncements being made by Trump since winning the election in November.

Government officials said that India is also looking at what the "implications of these pronouncements can be."

Among other things, Trump has been vocal about espousing the 'America First' policy upon taking charge.

-- Shreya Nandi/Business Standard
