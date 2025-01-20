RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'These companies are new-age East India Companies'

January 20, 2025  16:32
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors will hold meetings along with retailers across various cities and districts in India to combat the rise of online retailing over the next three months.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), which represents over 400,000 distributors and 350,000 sub-distributors, has launched a nationwide campaign.

It plans to hold meetings from January 20 to March 31 in over 500 districts and 700 talukas, aiming to bring distributors and retailers together to develop a strategy to counter the growth of quick commerce (qcom) and e-commerce platforms, which are engaging in deep discounting, predatory pricing, and unethical practices.

Over 10 million kirana store owners are expected to join the campaign.

The inaugural meeting took place in Bengaluru on Saturday, where around 300 distributors and retailers gathered to discuss the challenges the supply chain and retailers face due to the loss of business to new retail formats.

During the meeting, attendees decided to adopt technology to compete with new retailing models and also plan to approach FMCG companies to request higher margins to level the playing field.

"Traditional retail has been the backbone of India's economy, serving every corner of the country with dedication and resilience. Today, we are being encroached upon by a new wave of so-called modernisation e-commerce and qcom firms operating under the guise of innovation and technology. These companies are nothing but the new-age East India Companies, exploiting our market with cunning tactics," said Dhairyashil Patil, national president, AICPDF.

-- Sharleen D'Souza/Business Standard
