Soldier critically injured amid search ops in J-K





The soldier was being evacuated for requisite medical care, officials said, adding that the operation was still in progress. The search operations were underway in the Sopore district to track down terrorists. This comes after security forces and police busted a hideout during a cordon and search operation in Sopore, police said on Sunday. -- PTI

A soldier sustained critical injuries on Monday during the search operations being carried out by the Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Zaloora village in Baramulla district, which is a few kilometres away from Sopore.