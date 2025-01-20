RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sharmila arrives at Lilavati to check on Saif

January 20, 2025  12:09
Veteran actress and mother of actor Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore was spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital on Monday morning, where the actor has been admitted following a stabbing attack that took place at his Bandra residence last week. Other family members, including wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan, son Ibrahim, and others have been regularly visiting the hospital to check on his condition.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have arrested the accused identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who they claim is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. The accused allegedly entered the Bandra residence of actor Saif Ali Khan with the intent to commit theft. 

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The accused was about to flee to his native village when he was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. It was revealed that the accused is a native of the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh, according to the police. -- ANI
