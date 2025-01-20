Sensex rallies 454 pts, Nifty ends above 23,300





The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 454.11 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 77,073.44 as its 17 components advanced and 13 declined. Intra-day, it surged 699.61 points or 0.91 per cent to 77,318.94.





The NSE Nifty climbed 141.55 points or 0.61 per cent to 23,344.75 with 29 of its constituents ending higher. Among Sensex shares, Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped over 9 per cent after the firm posted a 10 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,701 crore, aided by the performance of capital markets-linked arms. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, State Bank of India, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were the other gainers.





However, Zomato fell the most by 3.14 per cent after food delivery platform reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the December quarter. Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Tata Motors were also among the laggards. -- PTI

