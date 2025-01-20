RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sensex rallies 454 pts, Nifty ends above 23,300

January 20, 2025  17:10
image
Benchmark Sensex spurted by 454 points and Nifty closed above 23,300 on Monday following gains in banking, financial and power stocks amid firm global trends. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 454.11 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 77,073.44 as its 17 components advanced and 13 declined. Intra-day, it surged 699.61 points or 0.91 per cent to 77,318.94.

The NSE Nifty climbed 141.55 points or 0.61 per cent to 23,344.75 with 29 of its constituents ending higher. Among Sensex shares, Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped over 9 per cent after the firm posted a 10 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,701 crore, aided by the performance of capital markets-linked arms. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, State Bank of India, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were the other gainers. 

However, Zomato fell the most by 3.14 per cent after food delivery platform reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the December quarter. Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti and Tata Motors were also among the laggards. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RG Kar convict's punishment not enough: WB docs
LIVE! RG Kar convict's punishment not enough: WB docs

RG Kar convict escapes death sentence, gets life term
RG Kar convict escapes death sentence, gets life term

The court also directed the state to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

RG Kar doc's parents not happy with life term for convict
RG Kar doc's parents not happy with life term for convict

Claiming that the investigation was done half-heartedly and several other culprits involved in the crime were shielded, they said they would move to the higher court seeking justice.

Saif suspect panicked, planned to flee to Bangladesh
Saif suspect panicked, planned to flee to Bangladesh

A Bangladeshi national, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The suspect, who had been living in Mumbai for over five months, panicked...

Trump to roll back some of Biden's orders
Trump to roll back some of Biden's orders

Donald Trump is expected to sign a series of executive orders upon taking office, including those related to immigration, border security, energy and governance. These orders are intended to implement Trump's policy priorities,...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances