Sensex gains before Trump oath, all ears on speech





Experts stated that the markets will react to Trump's swearing-in speech and the first executive order, which will set the tone for the policy measures by Trump in the upcoming term. Ajay Bagga Banking and Market Expert told ANI "Trump 2.0 Swearing in is slated for today. Markets will watch the Swearing in speech and then the first Executive orders from Trump.





"Donald Trump is expected to sign around 100 Executive Orders in the first few days of his new term. Asian markets are rising on hopes of a US China Trade deal and on the back of the Israel Hamas ceasefire being implemented. Markets will watch Trumps actions now as the Trump President Trade starts today." -- ANI

Indian stock markets opened higher on Monday as markets made a positive opening before the oath ceremony of new US President Donald Trump. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,290.40 points with a gain of 87.20 points or 0.38 per cent, while the BSE Sensex gained more than 359.20 points or 0.47 per cent to open at 76,978.53.