RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Saif won't be discharged today: Lilavati doctor

January 20, 2025  14:48
image
As Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan continues to recover after suffering multiple stab injuries during an alleged burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital shared a health update on Monday.

While speaking to the media, Dange informed that the actor will remain under observation for another day, and the decision on discharging him will be made in the next one to two days.

The attack took place when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine while attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid.

During a press conference last week, Dange praised Saif's courage, describing how the actor walked into the hospital "like a lion" despite being covered in "blood."

"He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest," Dr. Dange said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why court did not give RG Kar convict death sentence
LIVE! Why court did not give RG Kar convict death sentence

RG Kar convict escapes death sentence, gets life term
RG Kar convict escapes death sentence, gets life term

The court also directed the state to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

I'm being framed, was beaten up in jail: RG Kar convict
I'm being framed, was beaten up in jail: RG Kar convict

The CBI lawyer pleaded for the highest penalty for the convict, calling the crime "rarest of the rare".

Man moves SC for burying Christian father in village
Man moves SC for burying Christian father in village

The Supreme Court of India expressed its disappointment and concern after a man was denied the right to bury his Christian father in a Chhattisgarh village, despite the presence of a designated burial area for Christians in the village...

The History Makers On Republic Day!
The History Makers On Republic Day!

The band women are drawn from different parts of India and have been practicing along with their male counterpart in New Delhi for the past few days.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances