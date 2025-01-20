Saif won't be discharged today: Lilavati doctor





While speaking to the media, Dange informed that the actor will remain under observation for another day, and the decision on discharging him will be made in the next one to two days.





The attack took place when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with the alleged intent of theft. Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine while attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid.





During a press conference last week, Dange praised Saif's courage, describing how the actor walked into the hospital "like a lion" despite being covered in "blood."





"He had blood all over. But he walked in like a lion with his young child. He is a real hero. He is doing well currently. His parameters have improved. He is being shifted from the ICU to a special room. We will keep visitors in check. We want him to rest," Dr. Dange said. -- ANI

As Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan continues to recover after suffering multiple stab injuries during an alleged burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital shared a health update on Monday.