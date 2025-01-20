RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


RG Kar doc's rapist-murderer gets life term

January 20, 2025  15:10
RG Kar rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy sentenced to life imprisonment by Kolkata's Sealdah court. The court directs the state to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the RG Kar doctor's family. Kolkata court says RG Kar doctor's rape-murder case does not fall under 'rarest of the rare' category.

The sentence was passed after the judge heard the final statements of the convict and his counsels placed in self-defence as well as those of the victim's family, and the CBI.

Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was held guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 
 
Sanjay Roy, earier today claimed in a court in Kolkata that he was innocent and had been "wrongly held guilty."

Roy was on Saturday held guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and throttling her to death in August last year. "I am being framed and have not committed any crime. I have not done anything, and still, I have been held guilty," Roy told the court ahead of sentencing in the case. 

"I was beaten up in the prison and was forced to sign papers," he added. "When the CBI took over the case, a medical test was done at a railway hospital here, but nothing was shown in it," Roy further claimed in the court. When asked by the judge about the convict's family, Roy stated that he has mother but no one came to see him after his arrest.
