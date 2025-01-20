RG Kar doc's rapist-murderer gets life term

The sentence was passed after the judge heard the final statements of the convict and his counsels placed in self-defence as well as those of the victim's family, and the CBI.





Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was held guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).