RG Kar convict's quantum of punishment at 2:45 pm





Explaining the penalties of the section, the court said to the accused Sanjay Roy, "I told you the previous day the charges you were convicted against and the charges that have been proven against you."





When asked about his charges, accused Sanjay Roy claimed that he has not done anything and is being "falsely implicated." "I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted..." accused Sanjay Roy said.

The Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court will pronounce the quantum of punishment to the convict of the RG Kar rape and murder case at 2.45 pm on Monday. During the hearing of the case, the Central Bureau of Investigation sought "capital punishment" for the accused Sanjay Roy.