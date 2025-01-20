RG Kar convict's punishment not enough: WB docs





Speaking to ANI, a junior doctor asserted that they would approach the higher court with their demand. "We wanted a strict and exemplary punishment, this punishment is not enough. We will move to higher courts seeking a stricter judgement," he said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case and said if the case had been with Kolkata Police, they would have ensured a death penalty.





"I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this. For three other cases, Kolkata police ensured capital punishment through thorough investigations concluded within 54-60 days. This was a serious case. Had it been under our purview, we would have ensured the death penalty long back," CM Mamata said while addressing the media at Malda. -- ANI

Junior doctors held a protest outside the Sealdah Court on Monday demanding stricter punishment for the convict Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case.