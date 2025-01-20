RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


RG Kar convict's mom locks herself inside home

January 20, 2025  17:28
image
The mother of Sanjoy Roy, who was sentenced to life imprisonment till death for the rape and murder of the medic of R G Kar hospital on Monday, kept herself confined to her home and refused to meet reporters to comment on the verdict. 

Earlier in the day when members of the media started gathering before her modest dwelling in Kolkata, the 75-year-old woman said she is ashamed of everything, and told them to leave her alone. 

Roy's mother Malati had said on Sunday that being the mother of three daughters, she could feel the pain of the parents of the deceased doctor and would support whatever punishment his son gets. 

"If the court decides to hang him to death, I don't have any objection as his crime has been proved in the eye of the law. I will cry alone but accept it as a quirk of fate, something willed by destiny," she had said standing near her shanty. 

On Monday, minutes after the judge sentenced Roy to life imprisonment till death, his mother shut herself in her home and did not respond to the queries of reporters who gathered outside telling her about the verdict. Some time back, she shouted to the reporters: "I don't wish to say anything. I am ashamed of everything. You please go away." 

She then bolted the main door from inside.

Neither Malati nor any other relative of Sanjay Roy were present at the court during the day or earlier. Sanjay has four sisters and one of them died years back. 

One of the elder sisters, who lives close to Malati's home at her in-law's place, on Saturday said, "There are reports in media that Sanjay was not alone at the site of crime. So I would expect that investigations must have been thorough to find not only one person's involvement in such a crime. Had others been involved directly or indirectly that should also be investigated and they should be brought to book." --  PTI
