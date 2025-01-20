RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


RG Kar compensation: Rs 10L for death, Rs 7L for rape

January 20, 2025  15:53
Some more details on the RG Kar conviction and sentencing. 
Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was found guilty under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death), and 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

Judge Anirban Das stated that under Section 64, life imprisonment is being awarded, along with a fine of Rs 50,000. An additional five months of imprisonment will be imposed upon non-payment of the fine, he added. Under Section 103(1), Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a Rs 50,000 fine, and another five months in jail if the fine remains unpaid. 

Additionally, under Section 66, he has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death, the judge said. All the sentences will run concurrently, Judge Das said. The CBI prayed for the death penalty. 

The defence lawyer prayed that a jail term be given instead of the death penalty this crime does not fall under the rarest of the rare category, the judge said. The court also directed the state to pay compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor. 

Since the victim died while on duty in the hospital, her place of work, it is the responsibility of the state to pay compensation to the family of the doctor Rs 10 lakh for the death and Rs 7 lakh for the rape, Das said.
LIVE! Not satisfied with life term for Sanjay Roy: Mamata
RG Kar convict escapes death sentence, gets life term
