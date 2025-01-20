Rasha Thadani is Nykaa's new face





"Nykaa has always been my go-to for all things beauty -- it's where I fell in love with experimenting, trying cool looks, and really expressing myself. Collaborating with Nykaa Cosmetics now feels like a total dream! I think beauty is all about embracing your vibe and owning every version of yourself," Rasha said.

Nykaa announces Rasha Thadani as the new face of Nykaa Cosmetics, as she makes her Bollywood debut in Azaad. Rasha embodies the vibrant, trend-forward ethos of Nykaa Cosmetics.