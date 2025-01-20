RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rasha Thadani is Nykaa's new face

January 20, 2025  15:40
Nykaa announces Rasha Thadani as the new face of Nykaa Cosmetics, as she makes her Bollywood debut in Azaad. Rasha embodies the vibrant, trend-forward ethos of Nykaa Cosmetics. 

"Nykaa has always been my go-to for all things beauty -- it's where I fell in love with experimenting, trying cool looks, and really expressing myself. Collaborating with Nykaa Cosmetics now feels like a total dream! I think beauty is all about embracing your vibe and owning every version of yourself," Rasha said. 
