RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Pregnant cow beheaded, calf mutilated in Karnataka

January 20, 2025  17:55
image
Miscreants beheaded a pregnant cow, cut off its legs and mutilated its calf here, sources said on Monday. They took away the cow's body and left behind its head and legs, and the calf. 

According to the police, the incident occurred at Kondakuli, Salkodu village in Honnavara Taluk of Uttara Kannada district. They said the cow belonged to Krishna Achari, who had left the animal for grazing on Sunday. On Monday, when Achari went searching for the cow, he found its head, legs and the mutilated body of the calf, they said. Police registered a case against unknown miscreants under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and started an investigation. 

This comes close on the heels of severing the udders of three cows in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru and injuring the tail of a cow in the temple town of Nanjangud in Mysuru. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara ordered an inquiry into the incidents of attack on cows with the BJP and Hindu organisations raising their concerns over it. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! RG Kar convict's punishment not enough: WB docs
LIVE! RG Kar convict's punishment not enough: WB docs

RG Kar convict escapes death sentence, gets life term
RG Kar convict escapes death sentence, gets life term

The court also directed the state to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

RG Kar doc's parents not happy with life term for convict
RG Kar doc's parents not happy with life term for convict

Claiming that the investigation was done half-heartedly and several other culprits involved in the crime were shielded, they said they would move to the higher court seeking justice.

Saif suspect panicked, planned to flee to Bangladesh
Saif suspect panicked, planned to flee to Bangladesh

A Bangladeshi national, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan. The suspect, who had been living in Mumbai for over five months, panicked...

Trump to roll back some of Biden's orders
Trump to roll back some of Biden's orders

Donald Trump is expected to sign a series of executive orders upon taking office, including those related to immigration, border security, energy and governance. These orders are intended to implement Trump's policy priorities,...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances