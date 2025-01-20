Pregnant cow beheaded, calf mutilated in Karnataka





According to the police, the incident occurred at Kondakuli, Salkodu village in Honnavara Taluk of Uttara Kannada district. They said the cow belonged to Krishna Achari, who had left the animal for grazing on Sunday. On Monday, when Achari went searching for the cow, he found its head, legs and the mutilated body of the calf, they said. Police registered a case against unknown miscreants under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and started an investigation.





This comes close on the heels of severing the udders of three cows in Chamarajpet in Bengaluru and injuring the tail of a cow in the temple town of Nanjangud in Mysuru. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara ordered an inquiry into the incidents of attack on cows with the BJP and Hindu organisations raising their concerns over it. -- PTI

Miscreants beheaded a pregnant cow, cut off its legs and mutilated its calf here, sources said on Monday. They took away the cow's body and left behind its head and legs, and the calf.