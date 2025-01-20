RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


PM Modi greets 'dear friend' Trump

January 20, 2025  23:29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Donald Trump on his historic inauguration as the 47th US president and said he looked forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both the countries as well as to shape a better future for the world. 

Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president on Monday, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term. 

Modi said in a post on X, "Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th president of the United States!" 

"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" he added. 
TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump to pull US out of Paris agreement
LIVE! Trump to pull US out of Paris agreement

Trump to declare national emergency, send troops to...
Trump to declare national emergency, send troops to...

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a series of executive orders fulfilling campaign promises, including declaring an emergency at the southern border, addressing a national energy crisis, and defining sex-related policies. The...

Donald Trump sworn-in as 47th US President
Donald Trump sworn-in as 47th US President

Donald J Trump was on Monday sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term four years after he left the American capital as a pariah.

Departing from the past: Trump and Biden ride together
Departing from the past: Trump and Biden ride together

President-elect Donald Trump along side outgoing United States President Joe Biden arrived at US Capitol together from White House for the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

'Welcome home', Biden tells Trump at White House
'Welcome home', Biden tells Trump at White House

US President Joe Biden greeted his successor Donald Trump at the White House with the message "welcome home" as Trump's motorcade arrived at the official presidential residence. Biden and Trump then went inside the White House for their...

