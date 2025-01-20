PM Modi greets 'dear friend' Trump





Trump was sworn in as the 47th US president on Monday, marking his remarkable return to power for a second term.





Modi said in a post on X, "Congratulations my dear friend President Donald Trump on your historic inauguration as the 47th president of the United States!"





"I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" he added.

