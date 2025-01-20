RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Pence arrives alone for inauguration

January 20, 2025  21:35
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the US Capitol for the inauguration.

He is not accompanied by his wife, Karen Pence, who has been outspoken about her disdain for Trump following the January 6 Capitol attack.

During the attack, rioters sought to pressure Pence into refusing to certify Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory, but he upheld his constitutional duty and proceeded with the certification.

The last time the Pences and Trump were in the same room was at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, where Mike Pence and Trump exchanged words for the first time in four years.
