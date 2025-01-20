RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Over 100 women initiated as Naga Sanyasinis at Maha Kumbh

January 20, 2025  09:09
image
With the Maha Kumbh underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the initiation process for over hundred women to become 'Naga Sanyasini' of Juna Akhada began on Sunday.
   
The registration process for the initiation is currently underway, and in the first phase, 102 women were given the 'Naga Diksha', said Divya Giri, a saint at the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada.
 
They were granted the title of 'Avdhutani', after 12 years of serving under their guru, she said.
 
Dressed in a 2.75-metre unstitched clothes, the Avdhutani group arrived at the banks of the Ganga and their head was shaved as per tradition.
 
After taking a holy dip in the Ganga, they were given a water pot (Kamandal), Ganga 'jal', and a staff.
 
The final part of the initiation process will be performed by the Juna Akhada's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Swami Avadheshanand Giri.
 
Three foreigners also took part in the Naga Sanyasini initiation, making them members of the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Divya Giri said.
 
Among them, Bankiya Mariam from Italy took the 'Naga Diksha' and was rechristened Shivani Bharti. Bequeven Marie from France, after the initiation, is now renamed Kamakhya Giri. Mokshita Rai from Nepal also received the 'Naga Diksha' at the akhada and has been named Mokshita Giri. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TikTok restores US services, thanks Trump
LIVE! TikTok restores US services, thanks Trump

If Trump Cracks Down On H-1B Visas...
If Trump Cracks Down On H-1B Visas...

'If the Trump administration decides to put guardrails on H-1B visas, that will surely impact both US and Indian firms.'

Drama in courtroom as lawyers fight over Saif suspect
Drama in courtroom as lawyers fight over Saif suspect

A Bangladeshi man, arrested for allegedly attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, was remanded in police custody for five days after a brief scuffle between two lawyers vying to represent him. The incident occurred during the remand...

Saif attack suspect slept at bus stop after crime
Saif attack suspect slept at bus stop after crime

A Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, was arrested in connection with the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The attack occurred on January 16th...

Hamas returns 3 hostages to Israel in ceasefire deal
Hamas returns 3 hostages to Israel in ceasefire deal

The Israeli Defence Forces on Sunday confirmed that Hamas has released the three hostages and that they have been returned to Israeli territory.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances