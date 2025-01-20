Over 100 women initiated as Naga Sanyasinis at Maha Kumbh

With the Maha Kumbh underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the initiation process for over hundred women to become 'Naga Sanyasini' of Juna Akhada began on Sunday.

The registration process for the initiation is currently underway, and in the first phase, 102 women were given the 'Naga Diksha', said Divya Giri, a saint at the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada.

They were granted the title of 'Avdhutani', after 12 years of serving under their guru, she said.

Dressed in a 2.75-metre unstitched clothes, the Avdhutani group arrived at the banks of the Ganga and their head was shaved as per tradition.

After taking a holy dip in the Ganga, they were given a water pot (Kamandal), Ganga 'jal', and a staff.

The final part of the initiation process will be performed by the Juna Akhada's Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Swami Avadheshanand Giri.

Three foreigners also took part in the Naga Sanyasini initiation, making them members of the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Divya Giri said.

Among them, Bankiya Mariam from Italy took the 'Naga Diksha' and was rechristened Shivani Bharti. Bequeven Marie from France, after the initiation, is now renamed Kamakhya Giri. Mokshita Rai from Nepal also received the 'Naga Diksha' at the akhada and has been named Mokshita Giri. -- PTI