Of people and politics at the Rotunda

January 20, 2025  21:38
As the Trump inauguration gets underway at US Capital Rotunda, all eyes are on the movers and shakers assembled there. 

Spotted on our TV screen was Kesh Patel, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tulsi Gabbard next to each other. 

Google boss Sundar Pichai hanging out with Trump Cabinet appointees. 

Elon Musk, Pichai and Jeff Bezos schmoozing. 

Mike Pence -- the last time he was in the room with trump was at the carter funeral where  he and trump exchanged their first word in four years while Mrs Pence ignored Donald Trump and Melania. 

Today, however, she won't be able to do that, so good for her she is a no-show. 

Speaking of the Carter funeral, Michelle Obama skipped it because she didn't want to sit next to Donald and Melania, so it is not surprising that she would skip the inauguration. 

Lauren Sanchez clutching Bezos and wearing a very revealing dress -- quick, google her!

Elon Musk arrives before the inauguration of Donald Trump. Pic: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters 
