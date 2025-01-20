RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Not satisfied with life term for Sanjay Roy: Mamata

January 20, 2025  16:07
Expressing dissatisfaction over the court giving life imprisonment to the convict in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed the probe was "forcibly" taken away from the Kolkata Police, and asserted that had it been with them, they would have ensured a death penalty. 

Speaking to reporters in Murshidabad district, Banerjee questioned the CBI investigation in the case. 

"All of us had demanded a death sentence, but the court has given a life term until death. The case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he was served a death sentence," she claimed. 

"We don't know how the probe was conducted. In many similar cases that were probed by the state police, death penalty was ensured. I am not satisfied," she said. 

The Sealdah court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death after he was convicted of the rape and murder of the on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. -- PTI
RG Kar convict escapes death sentence, gets life term
RG Kar convict escapes death sentence, gets life term

The court also directed the state to pay a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

Trump 2.0: Return Of The Maverick
Trump 2.0: Return Of The Maverick

Donald Trump is back in the White House, and with him comes a promise of another four years of a tumultuous and unpredictable presidency. From his controversial policies on immigration and the economy to his handling of foreign affairs,...

SC aks Atul Subhash's wife to produce son through VC
SC aks Atul Subhash's wife to produce son through VC

The Supreme Court has directed the wife of a Bengaluru-based engineer, who died by suicide last year, to produce their minor son before the court. The bench hearing the habeas corpus petition filed by the engineer's mother wants to see...

Kerala woman sentenced to death for poisoning boyfriend
Kerala woman sentenced to death for poisoning boyfriend

The 24-year-old convict, Greeshma, had sought leniency in sentencing by citing her academic achievements, lack of prior criminal history, and the fact that she is her parents' only daughter.

