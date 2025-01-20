RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Not guilty, I'm being framed: RG Kar convict

January 20, 2025  13:13

Judge Anirban Das and the Kolkata rape-murder convict are now in the courtroom for pronouncement of the sentence. 

"I haven't done this. I have been framed," Sanjay Roy tells court during the sentencing.  "I heard lots of things were destroyed. You decide whether I have been framed or not," he adds. "It was proven you raped and killed victim. Now I want to know your views on punishment," Judge Anirban Das to Sanjay Roy.

"I have not done anything, still, I have been held guilty," Sanjay Roy tells Sealdah court. 

He was convicted by Judge Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on Saturday.

During the proceedings, the CBI lawyer pleaded for the highest penalty for the convict. "We pray for the highest penalty to maintain people's faith in society," the agency's counsel told the court. 
