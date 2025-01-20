MP man ends life, blames wife, in-laws in video





Ravi Kashyap hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Biaora town on Sunday, an official said.





Biaora city police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad said that in a video shot on his mobile phone, Kashyap accused his wife and in-laws of harassing him.





He said that further legal steps will be taken after an investigation.





In the video that surfaced on social media, Kashyap claimed that his wife visited her parents' house every fortnight and quarrelled with his family after returning.





He also accused his in-laws of mentally harassing him and said he had made every possible effort to bring his wife back, but she wanted to live alone. -- PTI

