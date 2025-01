In a social media post on Sunday, Melania Trump launched her cryptocurrency $MELANIA, tanking her husband's cryptocurrency $TRUMP, which was launched two days ago.





In a post on X, Melania Trump wrote, "The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now. https://melaniameme.com."

US President-elect Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, has launched her cryptocurrency ahead of Trump's inauguration, CNN reported.