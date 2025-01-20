Man found dead in burnt state in car near girlfriend's wedding venue

A 24-year-old man was found dead in a charred state in his car near the Ghazipur area of east Delhi, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident must have happened while Anil was returning home in Noida's Nawada village after distributing invitations for his wedding, scheduled to take place on February 14.

On Saturday, police received three PCR calls at 11.03 pm, 11.07 pm, and 11.13 pm reporting a fire incident near the Ghazipur area.

When they reached the spot, officers found a Maruti Wagon R engulfed in flames. Inside it, was Anil's charred body.

"When our team reached the spot, they found the car in flames, and a person inside was identified as Anil," a senior police officer said.

The crime and forensic science laboratory teams were immediately called to the scene to collect evidence. Anil's body was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital.

Later, two more calls were made by Anil's elder brother to police, alleging that his death was part of a conspiracy.

Sumit said that Anil had left home Saturday afternoon to distribute wedding invitations but did not return. When they called to check on him, his phone was found to be unavailable.





Around 11.30 pm, the police informed them of Anil's death.





The family also indicated that a dispute with the family of a woman he was in love with might have something to do with his death.





According to police, Anil was in an affair with a distant relative, but her father opposed the relationship.

On the night of the incident, the woman's wedding took place at a nearby banquet hall and Anil reportedly attended it.

"Family members are alleging there is a conspiracy behind his death," the officer said.

"It was also reported that before the incident, three PCR calls were made by the girl's father about a quarrel involving the deceased's relatives," the officer said.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said several people broke the car's windows to rescue Anil, but he was already dead.

The fire appeared concentrated on the driver's side.

"We have handed over the body to the family after postmortem and are continuing the investigation under section 194 (concerning suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita," the officer said. -- PTI