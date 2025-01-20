RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


How can this not be rarest of rare: RG Kar parents

January 20, 2025  17:07
image
RG Kar convict sentencing: During the proceedings, the CBI lawyer and the counsel for the victim's parents pleaded for the highest penalty for the convict, calling the crime "rarest of the rare." 

The parents of the deceased woman medic in the RG Kar rape-murder case said they were not at all satisfied with the verdict of the court pronouncing life-term imprisonment until death, as well as the financial assistance, and would move to a higher court seeking justice. 

They claimed that the investigation was done half-heartedly and several other culprits involved in the crime were shielded. "We are shocked. How can this not be the rarest of the rare case? An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered while being on duty. We are dismayed. There was a larger conspiracy behind this crime," the mother said. 

Upon the announcement of the compensation, the father of the deceased doctor said they did not want any compensation. The father added that they would continue their fight until all the other culprits were brought to book.
