'Golden age' of America begins right now: Trump

January 20, 2025  23:07
In his maiden address after being sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump said, "Every day of the Trump administration, I will put America first." 

He said he will build an American that is "proud, prosperous and free.' 

The scales of justice will be rebalanced, he averred. "From this moment on, America's decline is over."

Referring to the assassination attempt on him during electioneering, Trump said, "I believe I was saved by god to make America great again." The "vicious, violent and unfair weaponisation" of the justice department will not be allowed, he said.

We will not forget our country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will NOT forget our god, Trump averred to applause.

I will declare a national emergency at our southern border, Trump said, targeting illegal immigration from Latin American nations. Cartels from the region, he said, will be designated as foreign terrorist organisations.

The Gulf of Mexico will be renamed as the Gulf of America, Trump said. America will also take back the Panama Canal.
