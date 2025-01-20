Give harshest punishment: RG Kar doc's parents





"...He (accused Sanjay Roy) tried to speak on Saturday, the court asked him to speak on Monday. We don't know what he will say. He is a criminal, there are other people involved with him...he should get the harshest punishment," the victim's father told reporters.





Speaking to ANI, the mother of the deceased doctor said that they would not allow the investigation to get "suppressed".





"We will not allow the investigation to be suppressed, we will take away the justice. My daughter will get justice for the people of the state, the people of the world, the people of the country and all those who are protesting. We have put our question in the High Court and we will get that answer from the Court. We have faith in the judge," she said.





Meanwhile, a heavy force was deployed outside the court and adjacent areas today ahead of the sentencing.





The security has been heightened with two deputy commoners of Kolkata Police fielded on the ground along with five assistant commoners of police, 14 inspectors, 31 sub-inspectors, 39 assistant sub-inspectors, 299 constables and 80 women police personnel. -- PTI

