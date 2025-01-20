Former presidents and first ladies enter the Capitol Rotunda

Former presidents and first ladies enter the Capitol RotundaJanuary 20, 2025 21:48
Former presidents and first ladies -- including Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as well as George W. Bush and Laura Bush -- have begun to enter the Capitol Rotunda for President-elect Donald Trumps inauguration.
Former President Barack Obama is also at the ceremony. Former first lady Michelle Obama announced last week that she is not attending the inauguration. -- CNN
