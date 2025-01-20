RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Emergency' collects just Rs 12 cr in 3 days

January 20, 2025  14:33
image
Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" has earned Rs 12. 26 crore at the domestic box office on its first weekend. Also directed and produced by Ranaut, the film portrays the Emergency months and features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik and had its much-delayed release on January 17. 

Ranaut's production banner Manikarnika Films shared the update on film's collection on its X handle on Monday. "The Momentum is Unstoppable! #Emergency is winning hearts and growing stronger every day! Experience the powerful story that has the nation hooked. Witness HISTORY come aliveBOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! Watch #EmergencyInCinemas today," read the caption. The poster featured the day-wise breakdown of the film's collection. 

After opening on Friday with Rs 3.11 crore, "Emergency" witnessed growth on Saturday as by earning Rs 4.28 crore and Rs 4.87 crore on Sunday, respectively. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 12. 26 crore. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Emergency' collects just Rs 12 cr in 3 days
LIVE! 'Emergency' collects just Rs 12 cr in 3 days

I'm being framed, was beaten up in jail: RG Kar convict
I'm being framed, was beaten up in jail: RG Kar convict

The CBI lawyer pleaded for the highest penalty for the convict, calling the crime "rarest of the rare".

Ball dance, farewell: How Trump's inauguration will unfold
Ball dance, farewell: How Trump's inauguration will unfold

The events are set to begin with Trump's departure to St John's Church and offering of service. He will then go to the Blair House, The President's Guest House.

How UPI payment, backpack led to Saif's attacker arrest
How UPI payment, backpack led to Saif's attacker arrest

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, the man arrested for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan, slept soundly after the attack and changed his clothes before heading to Worli, a police official said. The accused, a Bangladeshi...

Confirmed! Rinku Singh to marry SP MP Priya Saroj
Confirmed! Rinku Singh to marry SP MP Priya Saroj

According to Priya Saroj's father SP MLA Tufani Saroj his daughter and Rinku Singh got acquainted through one of her friends whose father is also a cricketer.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances