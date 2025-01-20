'Emergency' collects just Rs 12 cr in 3 days





Ranaut's production banner Manikarnika Films shared the update on film's collection on its X handle on Monday. "The Momentum is Unstoppable! #Emergency is winning hearts and growing stronger every day! Experience the powerful story that has the nation hooked. Witness HISTORY come aliveBOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! Watch #EmergencyInCinemas today," read the caption. The poster featured the day-wise breakdown of the film's collection.





After opening on Friday with Rs 3.11 crore, "Emergency" witnessed growth on Saturday as by earning Rs 4.28 crore and Rs 4.87 crore on Sunday, respectively. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 12. 26 crore. -- PTI

Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" has earned Rs 12. 26 crore at the domestic box office on its first weekend. Also directed and produced by Ranaut, the film portrays the Emergency months and features the actor in the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik and had its much-delayed release on January 17.