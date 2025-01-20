RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Current environment conducive for pvt investment: CII Survey

January 20, 2025  10:51
Nearly three-fourths of firms taking part in an industry survey have said that the current economic environment is conducive to private investment.

Interim results of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) survey on investment, jobs and wages showed that over 97 per cent of firms were likely to boost employment in FY25 and FY26.

"With the two critical drivers of growth -- private investments and employment -- looking positive, we feel confident that the overall growth is likely to remain around 6.4 to 6.7 per cent this year. It may be 7 per cent in FY26," said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.

Recent advance growth estimates released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) assumed investment demand, represented by gross fixed capital formation, to grow 6.4 per cent in FY25 -- the same as in H1. 

It signals that private investment is not picking up meaningfully.  The advance estimates have estimated India's GDP to grow by 6.4 per cent in FY25. This is lower than the RBI's projection of 6.6 per cent and the finance ministry's expectation of 6.5 per cent growth.The pan Indian survey of 500 firms across all states, industry sizes -- large, medium and small '" will be completed by February first week. The interim results are based on a sample of 300 firms.

Manufacturing and mining firms made 68 per cent of the sample size. About 90 per cent of the firms surveyed had invested in the last 18 months, in varying amounts. More than half -- 59 per cent of companies -- said they would invest in the second half of FY25. And, 70 per cent said they would invest in FY26. 

-- Ruchika Chitravanshi/Business Standard
