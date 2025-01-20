Biden, Trump ride in the same limo

Biden, Trump ride in the same limoJanuary 20, 2025 21:17
President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump are riding in the same limo to the US Capitol ahead of todays swearing-in ceremony.
The two did not ride together four years ago when Trump famously skipped Biden's swearing-in but will return to the same tradition that President Barack Obama afforded to Trump in 2017. -- CNN
