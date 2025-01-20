RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Biden issues pre-emptive pardons ahead of Trump swearing-in

January 20, 2025  18:12
In a significant move on January 20, 2025, President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for Dr Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the Capitol. 

This action aims to protect these individuals from potential politically motivated prosecutions by the incoming administration, Associated Press has reported. 

President Biden emphasised that these pardons should not be interpreted as an admission of guilt or wrongdoing by the recipients. 

He stated, "The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense." 

He further added that the nation owes these public servants "a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country." 

Dr Anthony Fauci, who served as the nation's leading infectious disease expert and played a pivotal role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, had previously faced criticism from former President Trump and his allies. Retired General Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had also been a target due to his actions and statements concerning the events surrounding January 6, 2021.
