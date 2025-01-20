RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2.27 million pilgrims visit Mahakumbh on day 8

January 20, 2025  10:31
As the Mahakumbh enters its eighth day, more than 2.27 million pilgrims visited the Mela on Monday morning as of 8 am, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government.

On the day eight of the Mahakumbh, among a congregation of over 2.27 million devotees gathered at Sangam Triveni; one million Kalpvasis and 1.27 million pilgrims took the holy dip by 8 am.

As of January 19, more than 82.6 million pilgrims took dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Mahakumbh 2025.

On Monday, devotees gathered at Triveni Sangam amid the inclement weather conditions in the city. Yet, the weather doesn't seem to have an effect on the footfall of pilgrims.

Despite the chilly weather, a large number of devotees gathered at the sacred spot in Prayagraj on the eighth day of the grand event.

The attandance of the pilgrims is expected to increase in the upcoming days as four key Shahi Snans are yet to come.The next key bathing dates include January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

More than five million pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela till 6 pm on Sunday, which marked the seventh day of the grand event as the festivities continued. -- ANI
