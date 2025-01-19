RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Woman tourist, instructor killed in paragliding accident in North Goa

January 19, 2025  09:15
Representative image
Representative image
A 27-year-old woman tourist and her instructor were killed after they crashed into a ravine while they were paragliding in North Goa, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Keri village on Saturday evening, an official said.
Shivani Dable, a resident of Pune, and her instructor, Sumal Nepali (26), a Nepalese national, crashed to death at Keri Plateau around 5 pm, he said.

The official said Dable had opted to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating illegally.

As per the complaint, the paraglider plunged into a ravine soon after it took off from a cliff, killing the duo on the spot, he said.

A case has been registered at Mandrem police station against company owner Shekhar Raizada under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for endangering human life. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif attacker suspected to be Bangladeshi: Police
LIVE! Saif attacker suspected to be Bangladeshi: Police

Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested in Thane after 3 days
Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested in Thane after 3 days

According to the Mumbai police, the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant, and a briefing regarding the case will take place later at the DCP zone IX office at 9 am.

Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire
Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire

'We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed'

Under fire Munde dropped as Beed guardian minister
Under fire Munde dropped as Beed guardian minister

Pankaja Munde of the BJP -- Dhananjay Munde's cousin -- has been made the guardian minister of Jalna district.

Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police
Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police

Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has informed police that an intruder who entered their Mumbai home got aggressive during a scuffle but did not touch jewelry kept in the open. The incident occurred early...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances