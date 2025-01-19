Vehicle pile-up amid dense fog in UP leaves truck driver dead

The incident took place around 4 am when the Kamarouli railway crossing was closed due to the arrival of a train.





A truck rammed into a car waiting at the crossing and thereafter five vehicles collided with each other.





Station house officer of Kamarouli police station Abhinesh Kumar said truck driver Rohit Pandey (30), a resident of Jais of Amethi district, died while two others were injured.





The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem. -- PTI

