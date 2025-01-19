RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Vehicle pile-up amid dense fog in UP leaves truck driver dead

January 19, 2025  12:50
File image
Low visibility due to dense fog led to a multi-vehicle pile-up here on Sunday, leaving a truck driver dead and two others injured, the police said.                 
The incident took place around 4 am when the Kamarouli railway crossing was closed due to the arrival of a train. 

A truck rammed into a car waiting at the crossing and thereafter five vehicles collided with each other.                 

Station house officer of Kamarouli police station Abhinesh Kumar said truck driver Rohit Pandey (30), a resident of Jais of Amethi district, died while two others were injured.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem. -- PTI
