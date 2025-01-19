RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

UP govt prioritising VIP guests at Maha Kumbh: Akhilesh

January 19, 2025  20:38
File image
File image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav continued his criticism of the Maha Kumbh's handling and said on Sunday that the Uttar Pradesh government was prioritising "VIP guests" and making average devotees "walk miles" to reach the 'mela' area. 

"Roads should not be closed" for devotees so that "special guests" have a convenient time accessing the event, the former chief minister said. 

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said, "Due to the closure of all roads leading to Sangam, VIP guests are being given more importance than pilgrims who have to walk miles to reach the Maha Kumbh premises. Due to this, the elderly, children and women are facing a lot of inconvenience, pain and fatigue." 

The "jam-like situation everywhere" should be cleared immediately," Yadav said. 

"No one should be more important than a true devotee. The traffic system should be such that everything simultaneously moves smoothly. The roads should not be closed for anyone," he said. 

Yadav also hit out at the UP government over the law and order situation, saying its claim of "zero tolerance" on law and order has been proved to be false. 

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, Yadav is quoted as saying, "Criminals are fearless under the BJP government and incidents of crime like murder and robbery are not stopping. Crime is rising every day in the state, including in the capital Lucknow." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mysterious deaths: Central team in J-K; toll rises to 17
LIVE! Mysterious deaths: Central team in J-K; toll rises to 17

Gaza ceasefire begins as Israel receives hostages' list
Gaza ceasefire begins as Israel receives hostages' list

Notably, the deal was earlier set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, at 08:30 (local time).

Saif attack suspect slept at bus stop after crime
Saif attack suspect slept at bus stop after crime

A Bangladeshi national, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, was arrested in connection with the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The attack occurred on January 16th...

Saif attack suspect sent to police custody for 5 days
Saif attack suspect sent to police custody for 5 days

A Mumbai court remanded a man arrested in the Saif Ali Khan attack case in police custody till January 24 after observing that the police's contention of an international conspiracy cannot be ruled out. The alleged attacker was a...

Manu Bhaker's uncle, grandmom killed in road accident
Manu Bhaker's uncle, grandmom killed in road accident

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot and took possession of the bodies of the deceased.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances