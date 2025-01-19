RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Trump's Indian real estate partner Kalpesh to attend swearing-in

January 19, 2025  19:24
US President-elect Donald Trump and founder of Tribeca Developers Kalpesh Mehta/Image courtesy Kalpesh Mehta/Instagram
US President-elect Donald Trump and founder of Tribeca Developers Kalpesh Mehta/Image courtesy Kalpesh Mehta/Instagram
Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers and the licensed Indian partner for Trump Towers projects is in the US for Donald Trump's inauguration as the next President.  

In an Instagram post, Mehta recently shared photos with Donald Trump, Trump Jr, and Eric Trump.  

The Donald Trump inauguration celebrations kicked off with an exclusive friends and family event at Trump National golf course in Virginia on January 18, followed by a Victory Rally and an exclusive candlelight dinner on Sunday. 

The celebrations culminate on January 20 with the official swearing-in ceremony followed by an official ball.  

Mehta met Eric Trump, Donald Trump's son at the prestigious Mar-a-Lago Club, in Florida, earlier this week. 

Mehta also shared a few photographs from the meeting in an Instagram post. 

"Deal announcements coming soon!" Mehta wrote. 

Mehta also shared a picture of him with President-elect Donald Trump. -- ANI

