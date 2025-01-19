TikTok goes offline in US ahead of ban

Chinese social media app TikTok stopped working in the US late on Saturday, just before as a federal law that bans the popular social media platform went into effect.





The app, owned by the Chinese Communist Party, was no longer available on Apple's iOS App Store or Google's Play Store.





India was the first country to ban TikTok in 2020 after it became public knowledge that the popular Chinese social media platform was being used for gathering personal data and spying on others.