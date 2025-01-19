RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Thousands protest ahead of Trump's inauguration

January 19, 2025  11:32
Thousands of people have gathered in Washington to protest against Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. 

Trump, 78, succeeds Joe Biden, 82, on Tuesday as the new occupant of the White House. 

A coalition of nonprofit bodies, including Sakhi for South Asian Survivors, under the banner of People's March, held the demonstration here to protest against the policies of Trump. 

The People's March - previously known as the Women's March - has taken place every year since 2017. 

Displaying anti-Trump posters and banner, the protestors raised slogans against the next President and also against some of his close supporters including Tesla owner Elon Musk. 

The same group had also held a similar protest on January 2017, when Trump was inaugurated for the first time. There were a series of three protests which started from three different parks and culminated near the Lincoln Memorial. 

"Mass protest is one of the most effective ways to demonstrate to our communities that we are not obeying in advance or bowing to fascism, and invites them to do the same," People's March said. 

The rallies coincide with Trump's arrival to the nation's capital for a series of weekend events in the lead-up to his swearing-in ceremony on Monday. -- PTI
