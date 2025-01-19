Saif attacker suspected to be Bangladeshi: Police

Addressing a media briefing on Sunday, the Mumbai Police said the arrested accused in the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case is likely a Bangladeshi national.





DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said the arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad and is 30 years old.





Gedam said the accused entered Saif 's house with the intention of robbery.





"There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national," Gedam said.





"After entering India illegally he changed his name. He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," he added.