RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Saif attacker suspected to be Bangladeshi: Police

January 19, 2025  09:36
DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam
DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam
Addressing a media briefing on Sunday, the Mumbai Police said the arrested accused in the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case is likely a Bangladeshi national.

DCP Zone 9 Dixit Gedam said the arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad and is 30 years old.

Gedam said the accused entered Saif 's house with the intention of robbery.

"There is primary evidence to anticipate that the accused is a Bangladeshi. He does not have valid Indian documents. There are some seizures that indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national," Gedam said.

"After entering India illegally he changed his name. He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai 5-6 months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency," he added. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Saif attacker suspected to be Bangladeshi: Police
LIVE! Saif attacker suspected to be Bangladeshi: Police

Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested in Thane after 3 days
Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested in Thane after 3 days

According to the Mumbai police, the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant, and a briefing regarding the case will take place later at the DCP zone IX office at 9 am.

Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire
Reserve right to...: Israel PM ahead of Gaza ceasefire

'We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed'

Under fire Munde dropped as Beed guardian minister
Under fire Munde dropped as Beed guardian minister

Pankaja Munde of the BJP -- Dhananjay Munde's cousin -- has been made the guardian minister of Jalna district.

Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police
Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police

Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has informed police that an intruder who entered their Mumbai home got aggressive during a scuffle but did not touch jewelry kept in the open. The incident occurred early...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances