Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kareena visits hospital with sons Jeh, Taimur





Saif is currently recovering at the hospital following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16.





The attack occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft.





Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his maid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.





Dressed in casual attire, Kareena was seen escorted by security personnel as she entered the hospital premises.





According to the hospital administration, Saif has been moved out of the ICU and into a normal room.





His condition is stable, and medical staff are monitoring his recovery.





Earlier in the day, Saif's mother veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, his sister actress Soha Ali Khan, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, were also spotted at the hospital. -- ANI

