Saif Ali Khan attacker arrested in Thane

January 19, 2025  08:17
image
A man was arrested from Maharashtra's Thane early this morning for allegedly attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his house. 

Mumbai Polices aid that the accused was using multiple names including Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas.

Khan was stabbed multiple times in his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday.
 
 The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries, including stab wounds to his thoracic spine.
